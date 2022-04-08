SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.