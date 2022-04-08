SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $15.08.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
