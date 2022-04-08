Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market cap of $87.39 million and $1.21 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Shapeshift FOX Token Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 291,239,953 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

