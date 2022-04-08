Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 159,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,817,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 182,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

