Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,415,431.29.

Shares of SHOP traded down C$53.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$757.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$898.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,446.53. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$654.69 and a 52-week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of C$95.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

