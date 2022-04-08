SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $21.60

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $21.00. SI-BONE shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

