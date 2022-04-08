Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

