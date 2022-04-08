Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 6.9%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.16. 2,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

