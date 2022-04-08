Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

