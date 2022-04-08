Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

