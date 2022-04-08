Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $133.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $127.68, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.
In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
