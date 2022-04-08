Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $133.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $127.68, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

