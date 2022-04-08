Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

