Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SMPL stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

