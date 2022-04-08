Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1,581 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,305,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

