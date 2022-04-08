Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 6,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

