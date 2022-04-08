Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $102.60. 214,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,068. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

