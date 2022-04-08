Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.