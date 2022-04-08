Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.59. 2,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.35 million, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

