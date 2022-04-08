SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $150.00 and last traded at $153.30, with a volume of 624254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,495,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.