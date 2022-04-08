Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) PT Lowered to SEK 105

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.