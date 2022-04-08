Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Skillsoft stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 7,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Skillsoft by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillsoft by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

