Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 11,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,842 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.48.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Skillsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

