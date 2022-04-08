SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.43 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS.

SGH opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $5,256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

