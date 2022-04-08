SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Strong Earnings

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $23.98. 25,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 700,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,171,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,555,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.14.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.