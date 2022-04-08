Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $646.53

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 646.53 ($8.48) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.56), with a volume of 131610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807 ($10.58).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.16) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.54) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 744.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.43), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,905.69).

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

