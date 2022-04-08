SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CWYUF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.13.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

