Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.59 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

