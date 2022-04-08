Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

