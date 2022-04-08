Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 633,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

