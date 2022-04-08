Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 3,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $80,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 417,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

