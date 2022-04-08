Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.87.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.