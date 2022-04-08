Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $3.83. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 20,295 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.25%.
Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Socket Mobile (SCKT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.