Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $3.83. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 20,295 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Socket Mobile by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Socket Mobile by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.