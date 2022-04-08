Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

About Sodexo (Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.