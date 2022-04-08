Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.21

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $19.54. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 441,916 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 69.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 61.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

