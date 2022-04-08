Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Down 5.4%

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.56 and last traded at 4.59. Approximately 656,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 683,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.85.

SOND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 6.18.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. Analysts predict that Sonder Holdings Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

