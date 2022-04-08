Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.19

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and traded as high as $82.00. Sonova shares last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 13,140 shares traded.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

