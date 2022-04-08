Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

SMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.