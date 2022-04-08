Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $42.39 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

