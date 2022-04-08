SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 2.5% This Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $461,226.17 and $625.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,511.29 or 0.99988523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00262878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00324190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00133469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00084890 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001247 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.