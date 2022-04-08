Splintershards Hits 1-Day Volume of $797,012.00 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $66.60 million and approximately $797,012.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 685,731,649 coins and its circulating supply is 620,798,070 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

