Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SPWH stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $472.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

