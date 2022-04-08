Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.94 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 48,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,645. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

