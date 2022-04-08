Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXM opened at $13.80 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprinklr by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.