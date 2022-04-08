Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.85.

SQ opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.23 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Square by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

