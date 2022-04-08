Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 39,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 15,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a market cap of $100.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

