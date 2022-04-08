STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.60 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to report $156.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.97 million and the highest is $157.43 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $657.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 1,249,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,019. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

