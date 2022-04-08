Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

