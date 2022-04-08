Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

