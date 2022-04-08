State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,256 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

