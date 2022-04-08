State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 318,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

