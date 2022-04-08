State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 101.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. CBRE Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $73.97 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.